Apartment Investment and Management last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Apartment Investment and Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Investment and Management in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Investment and Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Americas Silver last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Americas Silver has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Americas Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Americas Silver in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Americas Silver stock.

CohBar last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). CohBar has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. CohBar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CohBar in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CohBar stock.

SEA last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. SEA has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. SEA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEA in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SEA stock.

