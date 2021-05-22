(NYSE:ZH)

IS ZHIHU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zhihu in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zhihu stock.

Zhihu

NEXIMMUNE (NASDAQ:NEXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. NexImmune has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NexImmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXIMMUNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEXI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexImmune in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NexImmune stock.

NexImmune

SPARK NETWORKS (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Spark Networks has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Spark Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPARK NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spark Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spark Networks stock.

Spark Networks

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE (NASDAQ:HGSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. China HGS Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE? (NASDAQ:HGSH)

