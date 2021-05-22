FERROGLOBE (NASDAQ:GSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The company earned $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ferroglobe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ORBITAL ENERGY GROUP (NASDAQ:OEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.25. Orbital Energy Group has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Orbital Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORBITAL ENERGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OEG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orbital Energy Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orbital Energy Group stock.

Orbital Energy Group

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:DLPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dolphin Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DLPN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dolphin Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dolphin Entertainment stock.

Dolphin Entertainment

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK (NYSE:MBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MBT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock