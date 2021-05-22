NIU TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NIU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business earned $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.2. Niu Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIU TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NIU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Niu Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Niu Technologies stock.

Niu Technologies

IBIO (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iBio in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” iBio stock.

iBio

OCEAN BIO-CHEM (NASDAQ:OBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Ocean Bio-Chem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OCEAN BIO-CHEM? (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Wall Street analysts have given Ocean Bio-Chem a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ocean Bio-Chem wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

XCEL BRANDS (NASDAQ:XELB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Xcel Brands has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Xcel Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN XCEL BRANDS? (NASDAQ:XELB)

Wall Street analysts have given Xcel Brands a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Xcel Brands wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.