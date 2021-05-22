RIOT BLOCKCHAIN (NASDAQ:RIOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year. Riot Blockchain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIOT BLOCKCHAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIOT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Riot Blockchain in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Riot Blockchain stock.

Riot Blockchain

ARCIMOTO (NASDAQ:FUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Arcimoto has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Arcimoto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCIMOTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcimoto in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcimoto stock.

Arcimoto

PEDEVCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

GSE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:GVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $12.65 million during the quarter. GSE Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GSE Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

