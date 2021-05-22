FISKER (NYSE:FSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Fisker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fisker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSR)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fisker stock.

Fisker

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PRTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm earned $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.93) earnings per share over the last year. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm earned $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACRX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CYTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $1.27. Cyclo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cyclo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYCLO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYTH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cyclo Therapeutics stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics