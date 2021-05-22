(NASDAQ:BLDE)

JAGUAR HEALTH (NASDAQ:JAGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Jaguar Health has generated ($6.89) earnings per share over the last year. Jaguar Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GEE GROUP (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter. GEE Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.0. GEE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GEE Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GEE Group stock.

DAQO NEW ENERGY (NYSE:DQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Daqo New Energy has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. Daqo New Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAQO NEW ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DQ)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Daqo New Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Daqo New Energy stock.

Daqo New Energy