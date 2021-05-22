HYLIION (NYSE:HYLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Hyliion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS HYLIION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HYLN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyliion in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyliion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HYLN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HIREQUEST (NASDAQ:HQI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. HireQuest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. HireQuest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

U.S. WELL SERVICES (NASDAQ:USWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Regional Health Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

