Ebix last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.26. The firm earned $290 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ebix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Ebix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ebix in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ebix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Akumin last posted its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. Akumin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akumin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akumin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akumin stock.

Lifeway Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $25.59 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Lifeway Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tata Motors in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tata Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

