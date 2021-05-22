HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands last released its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Its revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. Hostess Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOSTESS BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TWNK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hostess Brands in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hostess Brands stock.

Hostess Brands

GT BIOPHARMA (OTCMKTS:GTBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $3.35. GT Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GT BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GT Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GT Biopharma stock.

GT Biopharma

COCRYSTAL PHARMA (NASDAQ:COCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Cocrystal Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COCRYSTAL PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COCP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cocrystal Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cocrystal Pharma stock.

Cocrystal Pharma

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SONN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics