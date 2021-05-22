JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JHX)

IS JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JHX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for James Hardie Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” James Hardie Industries stock.

THE EXONE (NASDAQ:XONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The ExOne has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. The ExOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE EXONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ExOne in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The ExOne stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. SCYNEXIS has generated ($8.10) earnings per share over the last year. SCYNEXIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCYNEXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCYX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SCYNEXIS in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SCYNEXIS stock.

NET ELEMENT (NASDAQ:NETE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element last issued its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business earned $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Net Element has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Net Element has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

