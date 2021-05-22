CANOO (NYSE:GOEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.52. Canoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Canoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOEV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canoo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canoo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Canoo

DARIOHEALTH (NASDAQ:DRIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth last released its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth has generated ($8.00) earnings per share over the last year. DarioHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARIOHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRIO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DarioHealth in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DarioHealth stock.

DarioHealth

MMA CAPITAL (NASDAQ:MMAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. MMA Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MMA Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MMA CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Wall Street analysts have given MMA Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but MMA Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

TENAX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TENX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.43. Tenax Therapeutics has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Tenax Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENAX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TENX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenax Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenax Therapeutics stock.

Tenax Therapeutics