HIGHPEAK ENERGY (NASDAQ:HPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. HighPeak Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. HighPeak Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HIGHPEAK ENERGY? (NASDAQ:HPK)

Wall Street analysts have given HighPeak Energy a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but HighPeak Energy wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CONSOLIDATED WATER (NASDAQ:CWCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Consolidated Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOLIDATED WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CWCO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consolidated Water in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Consolidated Water stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Consolidated Water

ARK RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:ARKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $20.30 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ark Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARK RESTAURANTS? (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Wall Street analysts have given Ark Restaurants a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ark Restaurants wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

KINGSOFT CLOUD (NASDAQ:KC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kingsoft Cloud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINGSOFT CLOUD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kingsoft Cloud in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kingsoft Cloud stock.

Kingsoft Cloud