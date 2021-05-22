KINNATE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:KNTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Kinnate Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kinnate Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINNATE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KNTE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinnate Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinnate Biopharma stock.

BATTALION OIL (NYSE:BATL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Battalion Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA (NASDAQ:RAIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. FreightCar America has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. FreightCar America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

THE HOME DEPOT (NYSE:HD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. Its revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Home Depot has generated $10.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. The Home Depot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HOME DEPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HD)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Home Depot in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Home Depot stock.

