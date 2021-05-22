DESKTOP METAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DM)

IS DESKTOP METAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Desktop Metal in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Desktop Metal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Desktop Metal

ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS (NASDAQ:ATCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Technical Consultants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATCX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas Technical Consultants stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Milestone Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Milestone Scientific in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Milestone Scientific stock.

Milestone Scientific

AGEX THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:AGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.51 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AgeX Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AGEX THERAPEUTICS? (NYSE:AGE)

Wall Street analysts have given AgeX Therapeutics a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but AgeX Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.