(NASDAQ:PYR)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PYROGENESIS CANADA? (NASDAQ:PYR)

Wall Street analysts have given PyroGenesis Canada a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but PyroGenesis Canada wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HYCROFT MINING (NASDAQ:HYMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining last issued its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hycroft Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYCROFT MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYMC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hycroft Mining in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hycroft Mining stock.

Hycroft Mining

SUPER LEAGUE GAMING (NASDAQ:SLGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Super League Gaming has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. Super League Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPER LEAGUE GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Super League Gaming in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Super League Gaming stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLGG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Super League Gaming

STERIS (NYSE:STE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STE)

STERIS last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.17. The firm earned $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. STERIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STERIS in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” STERIS stock.

STERIS