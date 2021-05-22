ATLANTICUS (NASDAQ:ATLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142 million for the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atlanticus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SNFCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial last posted its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $136.99 million during the quarter. Security National Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Security National Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VACCINEX (NASDAQ:VCNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Vaccinex has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year. Vaccinex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VACCINEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCNX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vaccinex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vaccinex stock.

Vaccinex

MACY’S (NYSE:M) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:M)

Macy’s last released its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Its revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Macy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:M)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Macy’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Macy’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in M, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Macy’s