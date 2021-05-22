PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Its revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Purple Innovation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PURPLE INNOVATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRPL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Purple Innovation in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Purple Innovation stock.

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Northern Dynasty Minerals has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Northern Dynasty Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northern Dynasty Minerals stock.

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ADMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

