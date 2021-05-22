MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MUFG)

IS MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUFG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

ALTIMMUNE (NASDAQ:ALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Altimmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTIMMUNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altimmune in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Altimmune stock.

Altimmune

REMARK (NASDAQ:MARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Remark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Remark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MARK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Remark in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Remark stock.

Remark

LIVE VENTURES (NASDAQ:LIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $62.50 million during the quarter. Live Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Live Ventures has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIVE VENTURES? (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Wall Street analysts have given Live Ventures a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Live Ventures wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.