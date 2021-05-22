(NYSE:LEV)

IS THE LION ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEV)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Lion Electric in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Lion Electric stock.

The Lion Electric

ONCOCYTE (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte last released its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ONCOCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OncoCyte in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OncoCyte stock.

OncoCyte

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL (NASDAQ:CLSD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Clearside Biomedical has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Clearside Biomedical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLSD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearside Biomedical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearside Biomedical stock.

Clearside Biomedical

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren last released its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cyren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CYREN? (NASDAQ:CYRN)

