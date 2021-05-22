VERRA MOBILITY (NASDAQ:VRRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.4. Verra Mobility has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERRA MOBILITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRRM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verra Mobility in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verra Mobility stock.

Verra Mobility

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems last issued its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $0.13 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AgEagle Aerial Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS? (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Wall Street analysts have given AgEagle Aerial Systems a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but AgEagle Aerial Systems wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VIVOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VVOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vivos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vivos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIVOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VVOS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vivos Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vivos Therapeutics stock.

Vivos Therapeutics

ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACER)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acer Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acer Therapeutics stock.

Acer Therapeutics