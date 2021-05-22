TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (NYSE:TME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Its revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TME)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

ANGION BIOMEDICA (NASDAQ:ANGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica last posted its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.94. Angion Biomedica has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Angion Biomedica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANGION BIOMEDICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANGN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Angion Biomedica in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Angion Biomedica stock.

Angion Biomedica

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MIST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.50) earnings per share over the last year. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIST)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

VIRTRA (NASDAQ:VTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company earned $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. VirTra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTSI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VirTra in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VirTra stock.

VirTra