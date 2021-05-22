XL FLEET (NYSE:XL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet last announced its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. XL Fleet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. XL Fleet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XL FLEET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XL Fleet in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” XL Fleet stock.

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (NASDAQ:GMBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm earned $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Esports Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMBL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esports Entertainment Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Esports Entertainment Group stock.

QUEST RESOURCE (NASDAQ:QRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.8. Quest Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUEST RESOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QRHC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quest Resource in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quest Resource stock.

TRIP.COM GROUP (NASDAQ:TCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business earned $761 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIP.COM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCOM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trip.com Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trip.com Group stock.

