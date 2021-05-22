(NYSE:VEI)

IS VINE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vine Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vine Energy stock.

Vine Energy

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. SWK has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. SWK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SWK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWKH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SWK in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SWK stock.

SWK

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PNRG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Wall Street analysts have given PrimeEnergy Resources a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but PrimeEnergy Resources wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

WALMART (NYSE:WMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart last issued its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company earned $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Walmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WALMART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMT)

27 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Walmart in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Walmart stock.

Walmart