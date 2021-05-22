MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.96) earnings per share over the last year. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRNS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock.

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AGTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Applied Genetic Technologies has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Genetic Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGTC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Genetic Technologies stock.

NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:NRBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.08) earnings per share over the last year. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRBO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock.

(NASDAQ:LEGN)

IS LEGEND BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legend Biotech in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Legend Biotech stock.

