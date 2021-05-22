PORCH GROUP (NASDAQ:PRCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Porch Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Porch Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PORCH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRCH)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Porch Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Porch Group stock.

Porch Group

GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Galectin Therapeutics has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Galectin Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GALT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galectin Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Galectin Therapeutics stock.

Galectin Therapeutics

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:NDRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences last released its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. ENDRA Life Sciences has generated ($2.34) earnings per share over the last year. ENDRA Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES? (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Wall Street analysts have given ENDRA Life Sciences a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but ENDRA Life Sciences wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL (NASDAQ:BLIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Bridgeline Digital has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Bridgeline Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIDGELINE DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLIN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bridgeline Digital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bridgeline Digital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bridgeline Digital