GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:GRCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRCL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gracell Biotechnologies stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies

(NASDAQ:NVVE)

IS NUVVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nuvve in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nuvve stock.

Nuvve

ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION (NASDAQ:OMEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $0.30 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Odyssey Marine Exploration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION? (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Wall Street analysts have given Odyssey Marine Exploration a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Odyssey Marine Exploration wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

NETEASE (NASDAQ:NTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase last released its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetEase has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. NetEase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTES)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NetEase in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NetEase stock.

NetEase