Woori Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Woori Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Woori Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Woori Financial Group stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock.

COMSovereign last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. COMSovereign has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. COMSovereign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Rezolute last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.34. Rezolute has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rezolute has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rezolute in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rezolute stock.

