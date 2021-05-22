TELOS (NASDAQ:TLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos last released its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Telos has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Telos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telos in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telos stock.

FREELINE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FRLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.20. Freeline Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FREELINE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRLN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Freeline Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Freeline Therapeutics stock.

SIEBERT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SIEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Siebert Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOLIGENIX (NASDAQ:SNGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. Soligenix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLIGENIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNGX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Soligenix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Soligenix stock.

