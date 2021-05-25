Earnings results for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.09%. The high price target for AVAH is $20.00 and the low price target for AVAH is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Aveanna Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

In the past three months, Aveanna Healthcare insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $61,564.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH



