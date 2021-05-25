Earnings results for Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Burning Rock Biotech last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm earned $20.19 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year. Burning Rock Biotech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Burning Rock Biotech will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.01%. The high price target for BNR is $32.30 and the low price target for BNR is $32.30. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Burning Rock Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

In the past three months, Burning Rock Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.48% of the stock of Burning Rock Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR



Earnings for Burning Rock Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Burning Rock Biotech is -32.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Burning Rock Biotech is -32.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Burning Rock Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 9.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

