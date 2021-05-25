Earnings results for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.94.

Citi Trends last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Citi Trends has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Citi Trends will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citi Trends in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.94%. The high price target for CTRN is $142.00 and the low price target for CTRN is $142.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citi Trends has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.00, Citi Trends has a forecasted upside of 57.9% from its current price of $89.91. Citi Trends has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends does not currently pay a dividend. Citi Trends does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

In the past three months, Citi Trends insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,383,190.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by insiders. 96.01% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN



Earnings for Citi Trends are expected to grow by 16.12% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $6.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 37.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 37.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.40. Citi Trends has a P/B Ratio of 5.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here