Earnings results for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.81.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm earned $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Its revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.1. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.24%. The high price target for CBRL is $195.00 and the low price target for CBRL is $125.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store does not currently pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

In the past three months, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by insiders. 73.24% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL



Earnings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are expected to grow by 130.63% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $8.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 80.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 80.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a P/B Ratio of 9.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

