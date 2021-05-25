Earnings results for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.42%. The high price target for DV is $47.00 and the low price target for DV is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DoubleVerify has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.10, DoubleVerify has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $33.01. DoubleVerify has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify does not currently pay a dividend. DoubleVerify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

In the past three months, DoubleVerify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.61% of the stock of DoubleVerify is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV



Earnings for DoubleVerify are expected to grow by 56.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.39 per share.

More latest stories: here