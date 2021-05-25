Earnings results for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Dycom Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm earned $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.9. Dycom Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Dycom Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.00%. The high price target for DY is $110.00 and the low price target for DY is $88.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dycom Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.00, Dycom Industries has a forecasted upside of 18.0% from its current price of $83.05. Dycom Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dycom Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Dycom Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dycom Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $486,099.00 in company stock. Only 4.46% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by insiders. 95.49% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dycom Industries are expected to grow by 54.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 79.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 79.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.53. Dycom Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

