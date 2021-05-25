Earnings results for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Elbit Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems has generated $7.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Elbit Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Elbit Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elbit Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.06%. The high price target for ESLT is $130.00 and the low price target for ESLT is $130.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Elbit Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.00, Elbit Systems has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $135.50. Elbit Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Elbit Systems has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Elbit Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Elbit Systems is 19.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Elbit Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.41% next year. This indicates that Elbit Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Elbit Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Elbit Systems is held by insiders. Only 5.54% of the stock of Elbit Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings for Elbit Systems are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $7.20 to $8.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Elbit Systems is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Elbit Systems is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. Elbit Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

