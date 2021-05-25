Earnings results for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

FinVolution Group last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. FinVolution Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. FinVolution Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FinVolution Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.36%. The high price target for FINV is $7.00 and the low price target for FINV is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FinVolution Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.33, FinVolution Group has a forecasted downside of 31.4% from its current price of $7.77. FinVolution Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FinVolution Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

In the past three months, FinVolution Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.65% of the stock of FinVolution Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV



The P/E ratio of FinVolution Group is 8.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of FinVolution Group is 8.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.42. FinVolution Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here