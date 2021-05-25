Earnings results for HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

HEICO last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. HEICO has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.7. HEICO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. HEICO will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HEICO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.75%. The high price target for HEI is $160.00 and the low price target for HEI is $90.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO has a dividend yield of 0.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HEICO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HEICO is 6.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HEICO will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.02% next year. This indicates that HEICO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

In the past three months, HEICO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $197,426.00 in company stock. Only 8.39% of the stock of HEICO is held by insiders. Only 24.57% of the stock of HEICO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HEICO (NYSE:HEI



Earnings for HEICO are expected to grow by 23.15% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.66 per share. The P/E ratio of HEICO is 70.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of HEICO is 70.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. HEICO has a PEG Ratio of 5.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HEICO has a P/B Ratio of 9.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

