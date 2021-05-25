Earnings results for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Huazhu Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business earned $471 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Huazhu Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Huazhu Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.80%. The high price target for HTHT is $76.00 and the low price target for HTHT is $48.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huazhu Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.83, Huazhu Group has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $56.26. Huazhu Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group does not currently pay a dividend. Huazhu Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

In the past three months, Huazhu Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.40% of the stock of Huazhu Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.36% of the stock of Huazhu Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT



Earnings for Huazhu Group are expected to grow by 138.57% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -51.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -51.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huazhu Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here