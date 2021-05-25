Earnings results for Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Ituran Location and Control last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Ituran Location and Control has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Ituran Location and Control will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ituran Location and Control in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.40%. The high price target for ITRN is $26.00 and the low price target for ITRN is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ituran Location and Control has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Ituran Location and Control has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $23.18. Ituran Location and Control has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ituran Location and Control has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ituran Location and Control is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ituran Location and Control will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.23% next year. This indicates that Ituran Location and Control will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

In the past three months, Ituran Location and Control insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.64% of the stock of Ituran Location and Control is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN



Earnings for Ituran Location and Control are expected to grow by 16.56% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is 29.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is 29.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.96. Ituran Location and Control has a P/B Ratio of 4.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

