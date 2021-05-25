Earnings results for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiveRamp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.78%. The high price target for RAMP is $100.00 and the low price target for RAMP is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp does not currently pay a dividend. LiveRamp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

In the past three months, LiveRamp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.29% of the stock of LiveRamp is held by insiders. 94.73% of the stock of LiveRamp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP



Earnings for LiveRamp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of LiveRamp is -51.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LiveRamp is -51.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LiveRamp has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

