Earnings results for MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.2.

Analyst Opinion on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.54%. The high price target for MMYT is $35.00 and the low price target for MMYT is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip does not currently pay a dividend. MakeMyTrip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

In the past three months, MakeMyTrip insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.04% of the stock of MakeMyTrip is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT



Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MakeMyTrip has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

