Earnings results for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is estimated to report earnings on 05/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Nordic American Tankers last released its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Nordic American Tankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nordic American Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.96%. The high price target for NAT is $3.75 and the low price target for NAT is $2.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nordic American Tankers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, Nordic American Tankers has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $3.57. Nordic American Tankers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nordic American Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Nordic American Tankers is 23.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nordic American Tankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Nordic American Tankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

In the past three months, Nordic American Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.28% of the stock of Nordic American Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT



Earnings for Nordic American Tankers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Nordic American Tankers is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Nordic American Tankers is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.97. Nordic American Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

