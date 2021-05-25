Earnings results for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.23.

Nordstrom last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Its revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom has generated ($3.41) earnings per share over the last year. Nordstrom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Nordstrom will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nordstrom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.79%. The high price target for JWN is $48.00 and the low price target for JWN is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom does not currently pay a dividend. Nordstrom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

In the past three months, Nordstrom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,216,987.00 in company stock. Only 5.52% of the stock of Nordstrom is held by insiders. 59.31% of the stock of Nordstrom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN



Earnings for Nordstrom are expected to grow by 98.26% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Nordstrom is -8.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nordstrom is -8.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nordstrom has a PEG Ratio of 5.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nordstrom has a P/B Ratio of 19.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

