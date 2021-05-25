Earnings results for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Qudian last issued its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter. Qudian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Qudian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qudian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.16%. The high price target for QD is $1.33 and the low price target for QD is $1.33. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian does not currently pay a dividend. Qudian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

In the past three months, Qudian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.87% of the stock of Qudian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qudian (NYSE:QD



The P/E ratio of Qudian is 3.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.61. The P/E ratio of Qudian is 3.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.42. Qudian has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

