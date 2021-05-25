Earnings results for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.66.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.69. The business earned $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.13%. The high price target for RRGB is $50.00 and the low price target for RRGB is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $36.20. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not currently pay a dividend. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

In the past three months, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $110,107.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB



Earnings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here