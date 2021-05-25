Earnings results for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.96.

Seanergy Maritime last released its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm earned $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Seanergy Maritime has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Seanergy Maritime will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.67%. The high price target for SHIP is $1.50 and the low price target for SHIP is $0.30. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seanergy Maritime has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.90, Seanergy Maritime has a forecasted downside of 16.7% from its current price of $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Seanergy Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

In the past three months, Seanergy Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Seanergy Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP



The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here