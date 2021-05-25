Earnings results for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skyline Champion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.12%. The high price target for SKY is $51.00 and the low price target for SKY is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion does not currently pay a dividend. Skyline Champion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

In the past three months, Skyline Champion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,872,013.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by insiders. 91.28% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY



Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 42.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 42.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.53. Skyline Champion has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

