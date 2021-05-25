Earnings results for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Toll Brothers last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Its revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Toll Brothers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Toll Brothers will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.91%. The high price target for TOL is $80.00 and the low price target for TOL is $39.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Toll Brothers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Toll Brothers has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $60.58. Toll Brothers has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Toll Brothers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Toll Brothers is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Toll Brothers will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.99% next year. This indicates that Toll Brothers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

In the past three months, Toll Brothers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,118,996.00 in company stock. Only 10.77% of the stock of Toll Brothers is held by insiders. 84.49% of the stock of Toll Brothers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL



Earnings for Toll Brothers are expected to grow by 28.73% in the coming year, from $5.29 to $6.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.61. Toll Brothers has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Toll Brothers has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

