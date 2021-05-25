Earnings results for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.94%. The high price target for TMCI is $38.00 and the low price target for TMCI is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Treace Medical Concepts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Treace Medical Concepts has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $28.24. Treace Medical Concepts has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts does not currently pay a dividend. Treace Medical Concepts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

In the past three months, Treace Medical Concepts insiders have sold 59,742.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $170,000.00 in company stock and sold $101,732,845.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI



Earnings for Treace Medical Concepts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.25) per share.

